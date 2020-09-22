Jeffery Henderson is running for the city commission District 2 seat against interim commissioner Leo Morris for the Nov. 3 election.
Henderson grew up in Marshall, having moved to the area when he was just 10 years old and staying until he moved away for college. Henderson said that he moved back to the area with his family in 2005 because of a deep love for the Marshall community.
“I just want to help, I know that sounds kind of cliché but its true,” Henderson said.
He said that he has spent his career working in financing, and could bring these skills to the city commission, giving him an advantage on understanding issues regarding city financial matters.
“Our budgets always showcase what our priorities are, what I want to do is go out and ask the community again what they think those priorities should be and work from there,” Henderson said.
He said that he is in favor of the city’s 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan, and would capitalize on a similar model of meeting within his own district to help determine what the community in District 2 wants to see prioritized.
One idea Henderson said he plans to bring to the commission is different ways the city can expand upon current city facilities, including utilizing Memorial City Hall, the Marshall Arts Center and many others. He said that there is a need for childrens’ programming in the community, and a vast array of facilities the city can utilize to make that happen.
He also said that he would like to see more work done for the city’s infrastructure, including preemptive work on water mains and water lines to prevent boil notices and other inconveniences for community members.
“I am someone who likes innovation, I like to be creative but I am not trying to break the wheel,” Henderson said.
If elected, he said that his priorities would be to look into expanding broadband access in Marshall, especially for Wiley College, ETBU nursing school and other community hot spots.
He said that he would also be interested in doing a study on what Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall charges for air ambulance services, and to look into possible alternative funding streams the city can find to help reduce the cost for community members forced to take the ambulance in an emergency situation.
“Right now, if it is worse than a broken bone or something anyone in Marshall has to be taken to Longview or Shreveport,” Henderson said. “I live right by the hospital so I know how often they utilize the air ambulance, and it terrifies me how expensive that must be for the people who need it.”
Henderson is a member of the Marshall Rotary and is active in his church Trinity Episcopal in Marshall. He has a wife named Stephanie and two grown sons.
“If I get elected I know that I am going to work as hard as I can for this community, and if I don’t, well, there is a bunch of other ways to serve,” Henderson said.