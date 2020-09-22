Incumbent candidate Leo Morris is running for District 2 commissioner in the upcoming special called election for the position on Nov. 3.
Morris is currently serving as the interim commissioner, appointed by a 3-to-2 vote by fellow commissioners Feb. 13 after an interview process which involved four other candidates.
A Marshall native, Morris moved back to the area in 2009 after serving as the field supervisor for the public works department of the city of Houston. He said that he has been active in the community since his return, attending almost every city commission meeting and volunteering in the city.
Morris is a member of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) as well as a member of the Newtown Neighborhood Association, serving as coordinator of the groups Neighborhood Watch program.
Morris has previously served as the legal redress officer for the NAACP and on the board for the betterment and beautification of Marshall. He has also served on local school boards.
Not new to city politics or elections, Morris previously ran for the District 7 commission seat in 2012. He also filed to run for the District 2 seat in 2015. His application was rejected solely on the basis of residency requirements, according to then-City Secretary Lisa Agnor. He ran again for District 2 in the last election, losing to then incumbent, former commissioner Gail Beil.
“I am running for commissioner because the people of District Two deserve a public servant who listens and puts the needs of the district as a priority,” Morris said.
He said that he was encouraged to run by fellow District 2 residents, and is looking forward to a clean race that centers on the needs of the city.
“District two is in desperate need of a facelift,” Morris said.
He explained that as commissioner he would focus on fixing up the areas in the district that need the most work. Priorities include street improvement, run down parks, drainage and other infrastructure problems as well as focusing on dilapidated houses and run down lots in District 2.
Morris said he would also like to see the city focus on renovating its current properties, including the city arena, and the city center.
“We can enhance the quality of life for the citizens of District 2 by fixing the resources we already have,” Morris said.
He said that he is experienced, having served as the district’s interim commissioner for the last few months. Morris also said he is in favor of a number of current city plans including the new plans for the Marshall Adoption Center, the Mobilize Marshall plan and the Neighborhood Redevelopment plan.
He said that he is also hoping focus on bringing jobs to the area, by advocating for businesses to open in the district.
During his time serving as commissioner Morris said that he has seen a number of issues within District Two addressed, including the creation of the city’s first neighborhood redevelopment plan within the district, the fixing up of vacant lots and trash clean up, as well as the tearing down of dilapidated houses.
“I think this is an excellent way to bring Marshall into the future,” Morris said.