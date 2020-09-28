The city of Marshall has proposed 16 amendments, otherwise known as propositions, to the city charter to be voted on at the Nov. 3 election.
Each proposition will be an individual item on the ballot, and can be voted for or against.
Early voting will kick off Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, with a weekend option at the main elections office. Weekend opening for the elections office will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Besides the weekend option at the main office, early voting will take place at all of the early voting sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13-Oct. 16, Oct. 19-Oct. 22 and Oct. 26-Oct. 29. Extended early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, which are both on a Friday.
The seven early voting polling sites are: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 FM 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office in Marshall.
All 26 precincts in the county will be open on Election Day.
The details of the first four charter amendments, the changes they make to the operations of the city of Marshall and more are outlined below.
Many amendments to the city of Marshall’s charter are focused on updating the original 1909 charter to be in regulation with current state law, which supersedes the city’s local laws.
Amendments that do so do not cause any actual changes to the daily operations of the city government, since this has been the law the government has been operating under since it was originally enacted.
Proposition A: Incorporation, Form of Government, Boundaries and Official Map
This proposition amends the current charter from a Commission-Manager form of government to a Council-Manager form of government. Elected officials will be known as council members instead of commission members if this amendment passes.
According to Commissioner Vernia Calhoun who served as an exo-facto member of the Charter Review Committee, this proposition was created to modernize the language used by the city government.
“When going to city conferences, most city legislators are referred to as councilmembers, Marshall was the only one named city commissioners. Per our hired expert, the cities she served, their legislators were councilmembers,” Calhoun said.
Proposition B: Powers of the City as allowed by state law
This amendment to the charter allows for the general powers of the city of Marshall based on what is granted by state law. The Local Government Code of the state of Texas outlines these powers, and can be found in full at statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/LG/htm/LG.51.htm.
Proposition C: City Council and Officers: City Secretary, City Attorneys, Prosecutor and outside Counsel, City Manager and Municipal Judges
This proposition amends the current Charter provisions for the city commission and officers to provide for a mayor, mayor pro tem and Council, council districts, redistricting; a city secretary, city attorney, assistant city attorneys, prosecutor and special counsel, city manager, acting city manager, municipal court, municipal court judge and municipal court clerk and provides for council and officer’s qualifications, powers, compensation, removal or suspension.
Calhoun said that the only thing to change would be that now the city secretary would be hired by the commission, and the city finance director would be hired by the city manager, separating the two positions. The city manager would then be directly in charge of the financial director, instead of the director reporting to the city council.
“I do agree with the Charter Review committee to put finance under the city manager. The city manager is responsible for our yearly budget with the assistance of finance. I think it’s good for our city to have two sets of eyes on our finances, checks and balances, policies and procedures,” Calhoun said.
Commissioner Larry Hurta disagreed however, stating that though he would be voting in favor of this proposition, he was concerned about the council’s ability to get certain financial information from the director, now that he would be under the leadership on the city manager.
“When you have a strong city manager who wants to make decisions, the commission can kind of become a rubber stamp,” Hurta said.
He explained that his concerns stemmed from watching the commission try to work with past commissioners, who were not forthcoming with all of the information the commission needed. Hurta said that since working with City Manager Mark Rohr, the city has been able to clear up a lot of information from past city managers and become more transparent.
Hurta said that he understood the need for a city manager to hire a financial officer that they worked well with, considering the city manager's obligation to work on the city budget every year.
“That’s great, as long as there is nothing going on budget wise anyone is trying to hide,” Hurta said.
Proposition D: Ordinances require one reading and procedures for adoption of Ordinances and Emergency Ordinances
This charter amendment, if it were to pass, would amend the number of readings an ordinance requires to pass from two to one. This would mean that the city commissioners would only need to present the ordinance on a meeting agenda one time, and pass a majority vote once to instill it into law.
Hurta stated that he believed this ordinance would assist the city in speeding up the time it takes them to work, and that he has never run into an instance where two ordinance readings were needed.
Calhoun said that she also agreed with the Charter Review committee’s decision to switch to one reading of an ordinance.
“While on the city commission for six years, I do not remember anyone attending second reading. My opinion is it’s a waste of time,” she said.
Additional amendments/proposition explanations will be featured this week in the Marshall News Messenger.