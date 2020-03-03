Today is Election Day with voting taking place for many county, state and presidential primary races. Early voting for the March 3 Primary Elections ended Friday with 13 percent of more than 44,000 Harrison County registered voters turning out.
“We reached 13 percent turnout [as of Friday],” said Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette. “The total [number of voters] for two weeks was 5,921.”
“This last day of early voting we had 956 people voted the Republican ballot and 353 people voted the Democratic ballot,” he said Friday.
Election Day is today, with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Voters must vote in their residential precinct.
“The election office does not have voting on Election Day,” Robinette stressed.
POLLING SITES
- Precinct 1 — Marshall Convention Center, 2502 E. End Blvd. S.;
- Precinct 2 — ETBU Spiritual Life Building, 1 Tiger Drive;
- Precinct 3 — Wiley College, Pemberton Building, 1100 Wiley Ave.;
- Precinct 4 — Lions Community Center, 1201 Louisiana St.;
- Precinct 5 — T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack;
- Precinct 6 – Harrison County ESD #9, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields;
- Precinct 7 – Harrison County ESD #3, 9432 US Highway 80 E., Scottsville;
- Precinct 8 — St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper Dr., Marshall
- Precinct 9 – Harrison County ESD #2 station, 9091 State Hwy 154;
- Precinct 10 – Harrison County ESD #4 Station 4, 4476 State Hwy. 43 S.;
- Precinct 11 — Harrison County Airport, 2100 Warren Drive;
- Precinct 12 — Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville;
- Precinct 13 – West Harrison VFD ESD #1 Station 3, 19797 FM 449, Longview;
- Precinct 14 — Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oaklawn Terrace, Woodlawn;
- Precinct 15 — Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton;
- Precinct 16 — Smyrna Methodist Church, 18626 FM 450 North, Diana;
- Precinct 17 — Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville;
- Precinct 18 — Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St.;
- Precinct 19 – West Harrison VFD ESD #1; 2526 S. Access Road, Longview;
- Precinct 20 — Waskom Sub Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom;
- Precinct 21 — Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1186, Gill Community;
- Precinct 22 — Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd.;
- Precinct 23 — Morton Baptist Church, 22177 Hwy. 154, Diana;
- Precinct 24 – Athey Baptist Church, 14268 State Hwy. 154, Harleton;
- Precinct 25 – Woodlawn Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281; Longview;
- Precinct 26 – Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4700 Victory Drive.
COUNTY RACES
For the Republican Party Primary, there are two contested races for county seats. Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield is being challenged by local business owner, Robert Bryan, who is also a former Department Public Safety trooper.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin will face local educator, Rodney Blackwell.
Incumbents who are uncontested are: Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, Pct. 4 JP Nancy George, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall.
Republican B.J. Fletcher and Democrat George Gill will face off for the sheriff’s seat in the November General Election.
Gill is a longtime Marshall Police Department officer. Fletcher is the chief deputy at Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Brant Moore is uncontested on the Democratic ballot.
STATE
In the state races, State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, will run for re-election against Mark Williams, a Panola County rancher, for the State Representative District 9 seat in the Republican primary. No one filed for that position in the Democratic primary.
Audrey Spanko, from Mineola, filed to run in the Democratic primary for State Senate District 1, which is currently held by Republican Bryan Hughes, who is running for re-election. Spanko and Hughes will face off in the general election in November.
FEDERAL
The race for the U.S. Senate Texas seat has contenders in both the Democratic and Republican Party Primaries, who are vying for the nomination.
The seat is currently held by Republican John Cornyn, who is running for reelection. In the Republican Party Primary, the incumbent will face Virgil Bierschwale, a software developer, of Junction; John Anthony Castro, a tax attorney from Dallas; business owner Dwayne Stovall; and Mark Yancey, Chairman and CEO of Attacca International in Dallas.
Candidates in the Democratic Party Primary are: Sema Hernandez, an activist in Pasadena; Chris Bell, a former Congressman and lawyer out of Houston; Royce West, a State Senator and attorney out of Dallas; Houston council member Amanda Edwards; former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar of Round Rock; activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez of Austin; Chris Bell, a Houston lawyer; Michael Cooper, a pastor and psychologist from Beaumont; Jack Daniel Foster Jr., a teacher from Baytown; Annie Garcia, a Houston attorney; Victor Hugo Harris, a military cyber operations professional from Harligen; Mary Hegar, of Round Rock; D.R. Hunter, a retiree from Amarillo; Adrian Ocegueda, of Flower Mound; and Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a Dallas attorney.
PROPOSITIONS
Besides candidates, there are 11 propositions on the Democratic ballot and 10 propositions on the Republican ballot.
“The Propositions on each ballot are different and reflect the items of concern to each party,” said Robinette noted before.
According to the Republican Party of Texas website, texasgop.org, the propositions on the Republican ballot is an opinion poll of Republican voters and not a policy referendum.
“When you vote YES or NO, you are telling us what you think should happen. You are not voting to make a law but merely saying YES you agree or NO you do not agree with the statement,” the party’s website states.
According to the Democratic Party of Texas website, texasdemocrats.org, the propositions on the Democratic Primary ballot are the party’s Bill of Rights.
“Our Texas Bill of Rights will be voted on by Texans in the Democratic Primary Election and will guide our party, our campaigns, and our movement in the 2020 election,” the party stated.