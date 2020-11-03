After three weeks of early voting, voters will have one final chance to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 Presidential, state, county and local races.
- Ballots can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following polling locations: Precinct 1 — Marshall Convention Center (2502 East End Blvd. S in Marshall) Precinct 2 — ETBU Spiritual Life Building (1 Tiger Drive in Marshall)
- Precinct 3 — Wiley College — Pemberton Building (1100 Wiley Avenue in Marshall — Old Book Store)
- Precinct 4 — Lions Community Center/Red Cross Building (1201 Louisiana Street in Marshall)
- Precinct 5 — TJ Taylor Community Center (15642 FM 134 in Karnack)
- Precinct 6 — Harrison County ESD No. 9 Central Fire Station (130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields)
- Precinct 7 — Harrison County ESD No. 3 Central Fire Station-Scottsville (9432 Hwy. 80 E in Marshall)
- Precinct 8 — St. Marks Methodist Church (1101 Jasper Dr. in Marshall)
- Precinct 9 — Harrison County ESD 2 Station 3 (9091 State Hwy. 154 in Marshall)
- Precinct 10 — Harrison County ESD 4 Station 4 (4476 State Hwy. 43 S in Marshall)
- Precinct 11 — Harrison County Airport (2100 Warren Drive in Marshall)
- Precinct 12 — Gold Hall Community Center (101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville)
- Precinct 13 — West Harrison VFD ESD 1 Station 3 (19797 FM 449 in Longview)
- Precinct 14 — Woodlawn Community Center (199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn)
- Precinct 15 — Harleton Community Center (4335 Community St. in Harleton)
- Precinct 16 — Smyrna Methodist Church (18626 FM 450 North in Diana)
- Precinct 17- Scottsville Community Center (135 Green St. in Scottsville)
- Precinct 18 — Marshall City Arena (3310 Poplar St. in Marshall)
- Precinct 19 — West Harrison VFD ESD 1 Main Fire Station (2656 S. Access Road in Longview)
- Precinct 20 — Waskom Sub-Courthouse (165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom)
- Precinct 21 — Friendship Baptist Church in Gill Community (1140 FM 1186 in Marshall)
- Precinct 22 — Marshall Public Library (300 South Alamo Blvd. in Marshall)
- Precinct 23 — Morton Baptist Church (22177 State Hwy. 154 in Diana)
- Precinct 24 — Athey Baptist Church (14268 State Hwy. 154 in Harleton)
- Precinct 25 — Woodland Hills Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview)
- Precinct 26 — Evangelical Presbyterian Church (4700 Victory Drive in Marshall)
There will be no voting at the Elections Office on Election Day and voters must vote in their correct precincts.
For Marshall, there are three pages worth of content on the ballot, front and back. There are more than 60 ballot styles, particularly 29 for the city of Marshall. Please note what is listed here is representative of all the available ballots. Ballots vary depending on voting districts.
FEDERAL RACES
Candidates for the presidential/vice president race includes: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R), Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D), Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (L), Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G) and numerous write-in candidates.
U.S. Senate candidates include John Cornyn (R), Mary “MJ” Hegar (D), Kerry Douglas McKennon (Lib.), David B. Collins (Gre.) and numerous write-in candidates.
U.S. Representative, District 1 candidates include Louie Gohmert (R) and Hank Gilbert (D).
STATE RACES
Railroad Commissioner candidates include James “Jim” Wright (R), Chrysta Castaneda (D), Matt Sterett (Lib.) and Katija “Kat” Gruene (Gre.)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court candidates include Nathan Hecht (R), Amy Clark Meachum (D) and Mark Ash (Lib).
Candidates for Supreme Court Justice, Place. No. 6 (unexpired term) include Jane Bland (R) and Kathy Cheng (D).
Supreme Court Justice Place No. 7 candidates include Jeff Boyd (R), Staci Williams (D) and William Brian Strange III (Lib).
Candidates for Supreme Court Justice, Place No. 8 include Brett Busby (R), Gisela D. Triana (D) and Tom Oxford (Lib).
Court of Criminal Appeals, Judge, Place No. 3 candidates include Bert Richardson (R) and Elizabeth Davis Frizell (Dem).
Candidates for Court of Criminal Appeals, Judge, Place No. 4 include Kevin Patrick Yeary (R) and Tina Clinton (D).
Court of Criminal Appeals, Judge, Place No. 9 candidates include David Newell (R) and Brandon Birmingham (D).
Candidates for State Board of Education member, District No. 9, include Keven M. Ellis (R) and Brenda David (D).
State Senator District 1 candidates include Bryan Hughes (R) and Audrey Spanko (D).
Unopposed candidate for State Representative District 9 is Chris Paddie (R).
Unopposed candidate for 6th Court of Appeals District Justice, Place No. 3 Ralph K. Burgess (R).
71st Judicial District Judge unopposed candidate is Brad Morin (R).
COUNTY RACES
Candidates for the Harrison County Sheriff’s race include Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher (R) and George Gill (D).
Unopposed candidate for County Tax Assessor-Collector is Veronica King (R).
Unopposed candidate for Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 4 is Nancy Schnorbus George (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 1 County Commissioner is William D. Hatfield (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 3 County Commissioner is Phillip Mauldin (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 1 Constable is John C. Hickey Jr. (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 2 Constable is Brant Moore (D).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 3 is James Weatherall Jr. (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin (R).
LOCAL RACES
In most local races, candidates do not run with a party affiliation.
City of Marshall candidates for District 7 City Commissioner include Micah M. Fenton and Robert Wood. Special Election candidates for City Commissioner District 2 include Leo Morris and Jeffrey Henderson. Candidates for City Commissioner District 6 include Amanda A. Abraham and Patricia A. Hightower Brooks.
Proposition A (which is not a part of the city charter proposition/amendments) will be the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Marshall at the rate of 1/8 of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. Voters will be casting a vote ‘for’ or ‘against’ the proposition.
Voters will also be casting a vote ‘for’ or ‘against’ vote on 16 city charter propositions (amendments) lettered B through Q. For more information on these propositions go to www.marshallnewsmessenger.com, and look for the Election 2020 tab.
Waskom School District school board candidates at large include Shanta Bates Chatman, Alvin Luster “Sarge”, Oscar Garcia and Michael Allwhite. Voters can choose up to three candidates.
Unopposed candidate for city of Waskom mayor includes Jesse W. Moore. City of Waskom Alderman at large candidates include David M. Dulude, Michael P. Phillips and Tommy Lee Philpot. Voters can vote for up to two candidates.
New Diana ISD school board candidates include trustee position 1 Jerry D. Cobb and Jeff Hamilton. Unopposed candidate for trustee Position 3 includes Jodie Stark. Unopposed candidate for trustee position 6 includes Becky L. Smith. Candidates for trustee position 7 include Donald Willeford and Berry Ward.
Hallsville ISD school board candidates include unopposed candidate for Trustee Place 2 Doug McGarvey. Trustee Place 7 candidates include Dale Haney and John Craig.
Elysian Fields ISD school board candidates include Trustee Place 1 candidates Sean Swank and Stephen Matthews. Trustee Place 2 candidates include Bradley Lewis and Tena Tiller. Trustee Place 3 candidates include Brad Ellis and Matt Parker. Unopposed Trustee Place 4 candidate is Ashley Caudle.
Karnack ISD school board candidates include Trustee Position 1 candidates Robert Broadnax and Jimmy P. Theodos. Trustee Position 2 candidates include Moncie Martinez and Robert Wall. Unopposed candidate for Trustee Position 3 is Lacy Diane Warren.