Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette is sharing important elections information, including the need of volunteers for the upcoming Public Logic and Accuracy Test.
The Public Logic and Accuracy test is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 at the elections office located at 415 East Burleson in Marshall.
Before every election each election office must conduct a public logic and accuracy test. This is required to be published in the classified section of the newspaper, if readers don’t read that section, they might miss the announcement.
Three logic and accuracy tests are done for every election, as well as an additional separate test after the election. But the first logic and accuracy test is always open to the public. From start to finish it will probably take about 2 hours.
It consists of running test ballots that are have randomly marked here locally through test machines and then tallying them. Also a hand tally is involved.
Test ballots are clearly marked, as are sample ballots so there is no confusion with the real ballots.
This might be a great opportunity for any school children who need to fulfill a government class assignment or for someone in scouts to fulfill one of their requirements to gain a real learning experience.
Nonetheless, it is a real legal required necessity for every election. Typically no one shows up. Others who might be interested in the process might be candidates who are on the ballot.
If there is a large group who shows up, then it may take more time, both explaining and fulfilling the process. But it must be done. Public is invited.
“We will plan to practice the CDC guidelines and practice social distancing for this test,” Robinette said.
Robinette also shared upcoming information for the elections.
The Democratic Primary Run-Off Election is set for July 14 with early voting beginning June 29 at five locations. There are two races to be decided: Congressional Senate candidate and State Railroad Commissioner candidate.
Then the next scheduled election is the Nov. 3 the Presidential election with early voting beginning Oct. 19.
“The election office is working to protect the public with proper procedures and also PPE available so that people can feel safe voting,” Robinette said.