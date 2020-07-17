For the upcoming fiscal year, Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette is seeking to buy electronic voting equipment that could eventually help in converting the county into a Vote Center.
He presented some options to the Harrison County Commissioners Court as the court convened for its third round of budget hearings on Wednesday.
“If we went all paper completely, it would prevent us from becoming a Vote Center,” Robinette explained, following the meeting.
“The nice thing about an electronic (option) is you don’t spoil a ballot,” he said. “It lets you summarize and see what you selected before you cast your ballot.”
Robinette said equipment vendor, Hart Intercivic, has two programs available.
“They’re still carrying all the old stuff they currently have; but they have two new programs,” he said. “One is total electronic, no paper at all, but on any of these electronic things, you can still go print a paper trail. Even on the electronic thing we have now, I can go print a paper trail right now. So you can still do that.”
An option Robinette presented on Wednesday is called the hybrid, which allows voters to cast their vote on a computer touch screen.
“It would be a touch screen instead of a Rotary dial screen,” he said. “Once they go there and touch their selections, then they tell it to print, so it prints what they just selected, and then they go put it in a scanner; so you got the best of both worlds there.”
The estimated cost for 40 sets of voting equipment would be $963,000. With the $140,000 discount applied, it would cost about $824,000.
“That’s just the current quote. It’s not set in stone. It has to be voted on,” Robinette told the News Messenger.
Robinette said the quote is based on the number of precincts and the need to separate Election Day and early voting equipment.
He noted some grant money is available to possibly help with the cost.
“There is $125,000 available in a grant that can serve as a down payment,” Robinette advised the court. “There’s about three or four grants that are available to us right now.”
Explaining the steps to becoming a Vote Center county, Robinette informed that they have to seek permission to implement it in a trial election first, and then seek successful status following the outcome of that election, before getting permission to continue to be a Vote Center.
He said they won’t be able to implement a Vote Center system for the upcoming November election. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb said, to him, a May election would be the best time to try out a Vote Center, anyhow, instead of during a busy general election cycle.
“To me, it would seem that a May election would be the time to have it instead of a major event happening,” said Ebarb.
The elections administrator said in meeting with the Democratic ballot board on Tuesday, most seemed to be in favor of a paper ballot system.
“I think a lot of people in Harrison County are,” said Robinette.
“If you go with just strictly a paper system like we’re currently using, for the most part, it’d be about half this cost, but you could not do Vote Center,” he advised.
County Auditor
In other budget requests, County Auditor Becky Haynes appeared before the court in a united front with Technology Director Charles Nenninger and Human Resources Director Velma McGlothin, asking the court to consider a uniform automation payroll system.
“I have a request on behalf of the county. This is not for the auditor’s office,” Haynes said. “I’m requesting automation for payroll. What we currently have is a very manual process.”
Displaying one thick folder of solely payroll documents, Haynes described the tedious manual process that her department along with human resources has to go through just to make payroll.
“You can see the volume of paper that we go through,” she said. “Each person that has a timesheet or time card has to be manually entered in our payroll system.”
Of the 300 county employees only 39 of them are currently on an automated time clock system
“This is a program that the sheriff’s office bought many years ago, and Velma basically asked if the county could use it. We have about a handful of departments that are on there – purchasing, tax, my department, county clerk just added in the last month,” said Haynes. “We’re trying to utilize the 100 licenses we have now.”
“That is an export from Time Center that we import into our general ledger so there’s not as much keying,” she said explaining how that particular program works. “So that’s 39 employees that we necessarily do not have to touch. “
Haynes said 66 employees utilize time cards.
‘Most employees have two time cards per pay roll. So that tells you that that’s part of the reason for this volume,” said Haynes. “And then we have 165 employees that are submitting time sheets. And that’s each employee having to complete the time sheet, so that gets us to about 270 employees, and then that does not include elected officials, exempt employees, nor appointed or department heads.”
She said the automated payroll consists of web portals that could be potentially accessed remotely. The final piece of the program they’re asking for would allow them to email information to employees from the general ledger.
“Right now, we have 300 employees. Our payroll clerk sits and folds each pay stub,” Haynes described. “It takes her almost a day during the payroll cycle. She starts on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon she’s complete. It takes her almost a day to sit there and fold and stuff envelopes for 300 employees.”
“With today’s environment as to potentially having to work more remotely and have lesser contact, this would be a very beneficial to the employees,” the county auditor said.
She said the system would allow pay stubs to be emailed instead.
“Department heads would not be required to come (and) sign those pay stubs anymore,” said Haynes. “I want to make clear this excludes any seasonal or election workers, because they’re not permanent, part-time or fulltime employees. During elections and during construction, we will have some checks that would have to be folded, but all employees would receive their pay stub and they wouldn’t have to go get it because it would be delivered to their email.”
She said the other benefit is the ability to email W2s instead of having to print and fold them manually.
“So it would help (human resources) office at the end of January when she’s distributing W2s, in addition to the 1095s related to the insurance that we have to provide. So this isn’t just helping my department, although it would help us immensely.”
‘If approved, the key to the success of this implementation will be no department would be exempt from this. It defeats it if we allow any department to not be included in this,” said Haynes.
“It’s a very positive, win-win for Harrison County employees,” added Nenninger.
Maintenance
In his presentation Maintenance Director Brad Thomas thanked the court for permanent improvements provided in the current year’s budget, sharing it boosted morale.
He said for the upcoming fiscal year, the offices of human resources, auditor and district clerk are on his list for remodeling.
He’s requesting $131,000 for permanent improvements and an extra $10,000 in supplies due to the coronavirus.