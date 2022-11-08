Harrison County voters elected Demisha Crawford as the new Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 and re-elected Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins as the Nov. 8 General Elections wrapped up Tuesday night.
In the JP race, final results show Democratic candidate, Crawford, won by 51.94 percent of the vote or 1,712 votes against Republican opponent Don Jordan, who took 48.06 percent of the vote or 1,584 votes.
In the county commissioner race, Democratic incumbent Timmins garnered 51.45 percent of the vote or 1,699 votes while Republican challenger Chad Graff pulled 48.55 percent of the vote or 1,603 votes.
Results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the Commissioners Court.
“I’m just so thrilled that the people stood by me, the work that I do for them, being a voice for them in this administration and I’m just going to continue to work and do what they have sent me to do, and that’s to be that voice. We only have one voice here at the courthouse and I just want to not disappoint,” Timmins said, following the release of the finally tally.
“It was a close race; it was a good race, but a win is a win whether it is by an inch or a mile So, I accept that,” Timmins said.
Timmins thanked his Republican challenger, Chad Graff, for running a good race.
“I’d like to thank my opponent for running so graciously and really pushing me,” said Timmins. “He really pushed me to get up and do the things that I needed to do in order to win. I just want to say thank you to him for a race well run.”
Timmins said he’s grateful to serve on a court that works well together for the betterment of the county, as a whole.
“We have a great court. We work well together; we communicate with one another and we don’t get in the public eye and try to make each other look bad,” said Timmins. “Nothing we do on that court is political. We work for the people regardless of what side of the aisle they’re on. As long as we keep doing the right thing, and doing (the will of God), we’ll be alright.”
Timmins also thanked his supporters and voters.
“I just want to thank them for their encouraging words, pat on the back, support whether it was financial or just a good word, I just want to say thank you to all those people,” he said. “I just want to say thank you to my church members that stood by me and prayed for me.”
Both Democratic candidates also led in early voting totals by a tight margin.
In the Pct. 2 county commissioner race, Timmins, led by 121 votes in combined absentee voting and early voting numbers.
According to unofficial early voting results, Timmins garnered 52.61 percent of the early vote or 1,219 early votes (which include absentee ballots) to Republican challenger Chad Graff’s 47.39 percent of the vote or 1,098 votes.
In the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace race, Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford was leading with early voting numbers (which include absentee ballots) by 136 votes.
Unofficial early voting results show Crawford pulled 52.94 percent of the early vote or 1,224 votes while Republican challenger Don Jordan received 47.06 percent or 1,088 votes.
During her campaign, Crawford, who has worked as a criminal/civil case clerk for the Harrison County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace court for more than a decade, said her decision to run for the seat was heavily built on passion and the desire to continue serving the community that she’s served over the last 13-and-a-half years in her capacity, working for the sitting justice of the peace, Clarice Watkins and former Pct.2 JP Kenneth Alford.
“Working in the JP office has positioned me to have firsthand knowledge and experience in what it takes to serve the community as a justice of the peace,” she has previously said, sharing she’s observed everything from weddings to bond settings and inquests and has attended hearings for small claims, evictions and truancy cases.
“For me, choosing to run for this position goes beyond party lines, not just to simply have a Democrat on the ballot,” Crawford said of her reason to run. “While I fervently believe it is crucially important for this race, my decision to run is heavily built on passion — passion and the desire to continue serving the community that has allowed me to grow and build many working relationships and helping any and all that I’m able.”
As a certified criminal clerk, she said she has attended continuing education courses throughout the state under the direction of the Texas Justice Court Training Center.
With an associate’s of arts in criminal justice, a bachelor’s of science in organizational security and management and a master’s in public administration under her belt, Crawford said she chose to further her education marginally because of her passion for the criminal justice field, the dynamics of how the justice system operates and its effects across various populations.