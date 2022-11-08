Both Democratic candidates for Harrison County Pct. 2 County Commissioner and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace races were leading in unofficial early voting totals by a very narrow margin on Tuesday night.
Final results for the Nov. 8 general election were not available at press time. Check marshallnewsmessenger.com or Thursday’s e-edition for the final numbers.
In the Pct. 2 County Commissioner race, Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins led by 121 votes in combined absentee voting and early voting numbers.
According to unofficial results, Timmins garnered 52.61 percent of the early vote or 1,219 early votes (which include absentee ballots) to Republican challenger Chad Graff’s 47.39 percent of the vote or 1,098 votes.
In the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace race, Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford was leading with early voting numbers (which include absentee ballots) by 136 votes.
Unofficial results show Crawford pulled 52.94 percent of the early vote or 1,224 votes while Republican challenger Don Jordan received 47.06 percent or 1,088 votes.
Commissioner Race
During his campaign, Pct. 2 commissioner incumbent Timmins, said he was seeking a third term to continue to serve constituents and continue to build upon the progress that’s been made, as well as help continue the positive momentum in the county during a time where a positive attitude and personality is what’s needed in today’s society.
“I represent a portion of our community of families making their way, and people struggling to make ends meet,” Timmins said during a candidate forum, hosted by News Messenger. “It’s important to have people in government who truly understand the impact that government spending can have on families.
“It is important to have people in place that our state legislators and senators are familiar with and understand the part of that area and the work that is to be done in that area,” he added.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of precinct 2 for the past 8 years, and I ask for the opportunity to serve another term,” he said.
During his campaign, Graff said he was running for the Pct. 2 county commissioner seat to be a voice for constituents.
“I have said for a very long time that I eventually wanted to serve my home county, and I feel that God has led me to take up that direction at this time,” said Graff, who has worked throughout Texas leading several groundbreaking fines collection programs.
Graff said he believes the role of the commissioner is to be the voice of all precinct residents, whether inside the city or out in the county, when it is time to make decisions and find solutions that will benefit county residents, as a whole.
If elected to office, Graff said an objective of his would be to create mutually beneficial, working relationships between the county and its cities and municipalities.
JP Race
During her campaign, Crawford, who has worked as a criminal/civil case clerk for the Harrison County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace court for more than a decade, said her decision to run for the seat was heavily built on passion and the desire to continue serving the community that she’s in her capacity, working for the sitting justice of the peace, Clarice Watkins and former Pct.2 JP Kenneth Alford.
“Working in the JP office has positioned me to have firsthand knowledge and experience in what it takes to serve the community as a justice of the peace,” she said, sharing she’s observed everything from weddings to bond settings and inquests and has attended hearings for small claims, evictions and truancy cases.
“For me, choosing to run for this position goes beyond party lines, not just to simply have a Democrat on the ballot,” Crawford said of her reason to run. “While I fervently believe it is crucially important for this race, my decision to run is heavily built on passion — passion and the desire to continue serving the community that has allowed me to grow and build many working relationships and helping any and all that I’m able.”
As a certified criminal clerk, she said she has attended continuing education courses throughout the state under the direction of the Texas Justice Court Training Center.
With an associate’s of arts in criminal justice, a bachelor’s of science in organizational security and management and a master’s in public administration under her belt, Crawford said she chose to further her education marginally because of her passion for the criminal justice field, the dynamics of how the justice system operates and its effects across various populations.
During his campaign, Jordan, a former volunteer firefighter and licensed EMT, said he was running for the office of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace because of his passion to serve the community and make it a better place for all.
As a lifelong resident of Harrison County, Jordan said he feels a tremendous responsibility to serve his fellow citizens in the capacity of justice of the peace for Precinct 2.
“As a former licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter, I am no stranger to the many trials and personal sacrifices demanded by honest public servants,” said Jordan. “I have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with our JPS and law enforcement officers in the past on inquests at all hours of the day and night and I have seen firsthand what it takes to uphold the duties of the office with dignity and honor while also being respectful to the families of victims and to the first responders in their time of need, helping people in what I believe in what I was called to do.”
If elected, Jordan said an objective would be to implement the use of online tools to make the necessary forms and documents available for the public’s use, and to also help the county crack down on repeat offenders.
“Far too often today, career criminals are given the opportunity to slip through the system with little or no consequences. Within the limits of the law, I will seek to impose different fines and bonds of repeat offenders, especially those of violent crimes to help keep our community safe,” said Jordan.
If elected, Jordan noted that his goal and objective as justice of the peace would be to bring fairness, honesty, and impartiality to the office and to serve the citizens of precinct 2 in a respectful manner.