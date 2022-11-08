Today’s the last day that Harrison County voters can cast a ballot in several local, state and national elections.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters can vote at any polling place.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election ended last Friday with a total of 14,124 or 30 percent of Harrison County voters voting in person, according to Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
On the ballot are two contested Harrison County races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
Vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, which is currently held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler), is Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran and Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson.
Statewide, contested races include governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, land commissioner, Supreme Court justices, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, ag commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general.
Election Day Polling Locations
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 1 are: Marshall Convention Center, TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack, ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields and the Waskom Subcourthouse.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 2 are: East Texas Baptist University, Carver Community Center/Anointing Grace Ministries, Scottsville Community Center, Marshall Public Library and Sweet Home Church of Christ in Hallsville.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 3 are: Gold Hall in Hallsville, Western Harrison ESD 1 Main in Longview, Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview and Trails End Cowboy Church in Hallsville.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 4 are: St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Marshall, ESD 2 (Station 3) in Nesbitt, West Harrison ESD 1 (Station 3) in Longview, Woodlawn Community Center and Harleton Community Center.
While the eight traditional voting boxes and locations will be eliminated and consolidated into the new voting boxes for Election Day, voters can still vote at any open polling location regardless of where they live, thanks to the implementation of the new countywide Vote Center model.
“Election Day is November 8th at 18 locations,” Robinette reminded. “You cannot vote at the elections office on Election Day, only during early voting.
“You must go to one of the open 18 locations,” he said.
As of the culmination of early voting last Friday, a total of 187 voters cast ballots at the GW Carver Community Center early voting site; 215 voters at Scottsville Community Center; 201 at Woodlawn Community Center; 983 at Harleton Community Center; 400 voters at Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 9 in Elysian Fields; 389 at TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack; 954 at Waskom Subcourthouse; 2,947 at Gold Hall in Hallsville; 2,310 at Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview and 5,538 at the Harrison County Election Office.