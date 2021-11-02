Early voters didn’t fully support the Harrison County Assistance District tax option for the Nov. 2 Election, early voting numbers show.
Harrison County's Elections Office is still counting Election Day ballots, but released unofficial early voting results soon after polls closed on Tuesday.
For the two weeks of early voting, a total of 306 people — or 37.82 percent — voted for the option while 503 people — or 62.18 percent — voted against the measure. Four of the ones that voted in favor of the proposition were absentee voters; and 17 that voted against were absentee voters.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court previously approved the adoption of an order calling for an election for the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District No. 1, which would consist of imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent for the purpose of financing the operations of the district with said election to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The court voted back in May to place the sales and use tax on the ballot. If passed, funds from the sales tax will be allotted for the sheriff’s department, litter control, Emergency Services District as designated by the commissioners court and for county roads.
Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those traveling through the county.
The creation of the Harrison County Assistance District would impose a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
“If it passes, it is to be used 85 percent for roads within the county and 15 percent for other services,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette previously said, explaining how funds will be allotted.
According to a resolution, which outlines how funds will be used, the county has 748 road miles which have excessive damage and are in need of repair, construction as well as routine maintenance; of which these funds would be allotted at 85 percent.
The resolution goes on to note that the sheriff’s department is in need of additional deputies on patrol for the protection and well-being of the county.
Additionally, “Litter could be controlled and improved on county roads with designated funds to hire additional personnel to navigate county roads on a daily basis to prosecute for clean-up and elimination of trash along county roads,” the resolution explains.
“And the ESDs located in Harrison County are in need of funds for essential and vital use to equip firefighters and serve the public in fire and medical emergencies, firefighting equipment and apparatus, communication equipment as well as emergency medical kits with the remaining funds to be an allotted 15 percent to be used as needed by any of these workforces,” the resolution adds.
Other Early Voting Numbers
For the Constitutional Amendments, early voting numbers show that 1,157 Harrison County residents voted for Proposition 1 and 249 voted against.
For Proposition 2, early voting numbers show that 850 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 555 voted against.
For Proposition 3, early voting numbers show that 1,055 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 347 voted against.
For Proposition 4, early voting numbers show that 831 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 547 voted against.
For Proposition 5, early voting numbers show that 835 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 539 voted against.
For Proposition 6, early voting numbers show that 1,223 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 176 voted against.
For Proposition 7, early voting numbers show that 1,224 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 169 voted against.
For Proposition 8, early voting numbers show that 1,237 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 157 voted against.
Early voting results for the New Diana Independent School District special election shows 5 voting in favor and 2 voting against.
The elections office will release early voting numbers for the remaining four propositions soon.