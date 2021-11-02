Marion County voters passed a proposed county assistance district proposition, but Harrison County early voters didn’t fully support the Harrison County Assistance District tax option for the Nov. 2 Election, according to unofficial Marion County results and Harrison County early voting numbers.
Harrison County
For the two weeks of early voting, a total of 306 or 37.82 percent voted for the county assistance district tax option while 503 or 62.18 percent voted against. Four of the ones that voted in favor of the proposition were absentee voters; and 17 that voted against were absentee voters.
The elections office was still awaiting final numbers from Election Day ballots as of the News Messenger’s print deadline.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court previously approved the adoption of an order calling for an election for the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District No. 1 which would consist of imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent for the purpose of financing the operations of the district with said election to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The court voted back in May to place the sales and use tax on the ballot. If passed, funds from the sales tax will be allotted for the sheriff’s department, litter control, Emergency Services District as designated by the commissioners court and for county roads.
Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those traveling through the county.
The creation of the Harrison County Assistance District would impose a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
If passed, it was to be used 85 percent for roads within the county and 15 percent for other services.
Looking at early voting numbers on Tuesday night, County Judge Chad Sims said that he realizes the Assistance District may not pass, and offered some comments.
“I’d like to thank all the elections office staff, judges and clerks who’ve spent their time serving our voters,” Judge Sims said. “I’m sorry that the voters declined the creation of the county assistance district.
“I feel that most likely its defeat is because I didn’t do a good job educating voters about it. Once I’ve had time to sit down and talk through it, most people agree with it,” he said. “As great as the internet and Facebook are for sharing information, they are not the best for education and really should not take the place of a face-to-face conversation.”
Judge Sims said he still believes a sales tax is the fairest tax available.
“It is certainly better than property tax, however, we have one of the lowest property tax rates around,” he said. “The commissioners and I want to keep it that way. We’ve worked hard to come up with an alternative, which is the county assistance district. The easiest thing would be for us to just continue doing what we are doing and not look for ways to improve our county.
“The whole Commissioners Court has worked hard to lay out a plan that we believe is best for the county,” said Sims. “We have nothing personal to gain in this. We would pay the increased tax just like everyone else. We think the benefit to the county greatly outweighs the cost of this minimal tax.”
Judge Sims said the court may consider putting the option on the ballot again.
“We believe it is a much better alternative to a property tax increase,” he said. “We’ll just have to do a better job educating the voters. Would I change anything? I would consider dedicating 100 percent of the funds from the tax solely to county roads. We have other needs in the county like sheriff deputies, litter abatement and ESD needs, but I think it may be better for the county to focus only on county roads with these funds.”
Marion County
Final results show Marion County passed the creation of its County Assistance District with 324 or 56.74 percent of voters in favor of it and 247 or 43.26 voters against it.
Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur commented on the success of the proposition, following the election.
“Anytime that there is any kind of a tax or tax raise or the word ‘tax’, it is the responsibility of the commissioners court to ask the voter, especially when there is a significant change. And the voters spoke,” said LaFleur. “They spoke exactly what they wanted.
“The information was put out. I never spoke for or against,” he said. “I think that the underlining conditions of the roads in Marion County spoke for themselves.”
He said the fact that 20 percent of the funds will go to support law enforcement also appealed voters.
“The resolution the court passed spoke to the voters,” Judge LaFleur said. “It holds the commissioners court’s feet to the fire. It tells the voter that this is what we’re asking and if this passes; this is what we’re going to use this money for.”
LaFleur said the county has been maintaining its roads the same way for the past 40 years.
“Sometimes you’ve got to shake things up to make things happen,” he said. “It would be different if you’d drive from here to Avinger or here to Mims Chapel and there was a house every mile-and-a-half that was still farm land, but it’s not that way anymore.
“Each precinct gets $115,000 to take care of 380-plus miles of county road,” he explained. “That’s unsustainable. The only alternative is to raise property taxpayers’ taxes (to help maintain) road and bridge; so this gives people that are passing through the county an opportunity to fix some of the county roads they’re riding on. It’s that simple.”
LaFleur thanked all voters for exercising their right to vote.
“I’d like to thank all the people that got out and voted because their voice was heard and that is the most important thing is that when there is an election is that people get out and vote,” he said. “Whether they are for or against, the most important thing is they get out and vote.”
The county judge also thanked Marion County Clerk Vickie Smith and staff for their hard work in operating the elections.
“They have worked tirelessly for the last eight weeks getting this election together, making sure everything was fine,” said LaFleur. “This election, like so many elections prior to, went flawlessly with no problems — even with our new equipment. This is the first time that using our new equipment and everything went perfect.”
New Diana Election, State Propositions
For the Constitutional Amendments, early voting numbers show that 1,157 Harrison County residents voted for Proposition 1 and 249 voted against.
For Proposition 2, early voting numbers show that 850 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 555 voted against.
For Proposition 3, early voting numbers show that 1,055 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 347 voted against.
For Proposition 4, early voting numbers show that 831 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 547 voted against.
For Proposition 5, early voting numbers show that 835 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 539 voted against.
For Proposition 6, early voting numbers show that 1,223 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 176 voted against.
For Proposition 7, early voting numbers show that 1,224 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 169 voted against.
For Proposition 8, early voting numbers show that 1,237 Harrison County residents voted in favor and 157 voted against.
Early voting results for the New Diana Independent School District special election shows 5 voting in favor and 2 voting against.
Marion County voters voted in favor of all of the amendments as well.