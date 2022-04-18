Editor's Note: Find information on the entire District 5 race here.
Ken Moon said that his dedication to community, and interest in public service, that has him running for office.
In fact, it’s something that Moon say’s runs in his blood, with his father, L.A. Moon being the first Black person in Marshall to run for a spot on the City Council, though he did not win his race.
“I have a true passion for serving, that is something that my Dad instilled in me,” Moon said, “It does feel like it would all come full circle.”
Moon is a candidate for the District 5 Marshall City Council seat, which is up for election on May 7 this year.
District 5 is composed of the majority of the west side of Marshall city limits, with its eastern most boundary being FM 1997 down to North Grove Street, and the southernmost boundary at Garden Oaks Drive.
The general election for City Council Districts 5, 6 and 7 will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South. Early voting will be held at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., from April 25 through April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 through May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The News Messenger will hold a candidate forum on Thursday, April 21 at the Marshall Public Library where all three District 5 candidates will be given the opportunity to hear from candidates about issues that affect the city. The event is free and open to the public and will immediately be followed by a meet and greet with the candidates.
Moon is a Marshall native, having grown up in the area before graduating high school and moving to the Detroit area, where he worked for over 30 years as an educator and in public service.
He has both a bachelor’s degree in political science and a masters of education administration and counseling. He worked with the Michigan Jobs Corps to create 25,000 summer jobs for youth, among other accomplishments.
Moon said that he moved back to his hometown 20 years ago, both to enjoy his retirement and to work to give back to the community that he grew up in.
Since his return to Marshall, Moon not only works as a businessman with a number of real estate and restaurant businesses, but he also serves in a number of volunteer positions within the Marshall community.
Moon serves with the New Town Neighborhood Association, holding a number of leadership positions, including spearheading the organization’s recent house painting project.
“I work to get grant money and working with local businesses to form relationships, like Lowe’s, to create this program,” Moon said, “But I am also out there at 7 a.m. meeting with everyone to paint the houses.”
Moon said that since his return to Marshall he has been a vigilant community member, addressing the Marshall City Council more than once on various issues faced by District 5 residents.
He said that he is passionate about a number of issues faced by district residents, including the rise in crime, clean streets and clean water, including sewer, drainage and other system issues, as well as pay raises for non-civil employees.
Moon said that he has plans to address the rise in crime in District 5 communities and that he has a wide range of experience in drainage and sewage issues, which he plans to bring to the table to assist in Marshall’s public works problems.
Additionally, Moon said that based on the fact that the city’s budget has been in the black for the last few years, the city should be looking into better pay for its non-civil employees, which are drastically underpaid based on national standards.
“When we pay our employees more, they turn around and feed that money back into the community,” Moon said, “With inflation, and everything else that is going on the cost of living has gone up, and we should be reflecting that in what we pay.”
Moon also commended the current Marshall City Council on their choice of Terrell Smith as the new Marshall city manager, based on Smith’s wide range of experience working in Sugarland as assistant city manager.
“I ask that when voters are choosing an option for their next candidate for District 5 that they look at who is the most qualified. I know the issues, I know how the system works, and I will be able to jump right in and get down to work on the problems that the community actually wants to see solutions for,” Moon said.