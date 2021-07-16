The Harrison County Elections Office has set up a new mock election at its 415 E. Burleson St. location to get voters familiar with the newly purchased electronic voting system.
“We have a new dummy election set up,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said Thursday.
“This one is just for fun and for the purpose of demonstrating the new equipment,” he said.
Because it’s a mock election, anyone can vote whether they are registered or not.
Thus, “it would be a great opportunity for school children to learn civics,” said Robinette.
The verifiable paper trail that’s added to the electronic machines is designed to boost voter confidence in the system by providing voters a paper record of their marked ballot.
“Although you make your ballot selections on a touch screen, it generates a paper trail from which votes are counted,” said Robinette.
In addition to the mock election, the elections office is also hosting training classes, starting Tuesday, July 20.
“(We) will have classes for two weeks, take a break for a week or two, and then have a similar two-week schedule in August,” said Robinette.
Volunteer Deputy Registrar training is set for Wednesdays.
“Tuesdays and Thursdays will be new equipment training, alternating between mornings and afternoons,” Robinette noted.
Those interested can refer to the county’s website, www.harrisoncountytexas.org, for further details.
“Should there be enough interest or need, we can consider doing an evening class or a Saturday class once a month, as we have the time,” said Robinette.
“Additionally, as we have the time, the office can speak and or demonstrate at your service club,” he added.
In December 2020, the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved in a 4-1 vote, to invest $730,000 for the new election equipment that will not only be convenient, but could help move the county to a Vote Center model, in the future.
The newly electronic machines were used for the first time for the May 1 city and school elections
The machines are marked either a “C” for controller, a “D” for duo or “S” for scanner to differentiate their use. The controller allows the poll worker to print out an access code for the voter to use.
Once the access code is entered, the voter receives a piece of blank paper from the poll worker to feed into the machine. Once the selections are made and the ballot is printed, the voter can take the printed paper vote record to the separate scanning device to be counted.
Equipment function
The new hybrid voting equipment, provided by election vendor Hart Intercivic, is designed to inspire voter confidence and delivers a seamless election experience for voters and poll workers. The process includes a transparent paper trail to ensure 100 percent voter verifiability.
Equipment includes the Verity Controller with Autoballot to provide a centralized poll management system. The Verity Duo machine is for transparent ballot marking and the Verity Scan is to capture the vote securely.
Explaining more about the Verity Duo equipment, Hart Intercivic noted that the new hybrid voting solution combines the ease of touch screen voting with the assurance of voter-verifiable paper vote records. Voters mark their ballot choices on a touch screen and print easy-to-review vote records on the integrated printer.
The new electronic equipment is also ideally suited for early voting use and Vote Centers as it allows thousands of ballot styles to be easily managed without the expense and complication of pre-printing paper ballots.
Special features
Special features on the machines also make the equipment user-friendly. Some features include a choice of language and font size.
“You can touch in either English or Spanish to get started, but while you’re in your ballot you can change from English to Spanish, even while you’re in the middle of a ballot,” Robinette pointed out previously. “You can change the font size. If you want to go back to the regular font, you can do that at any point; or if you want to change language.
Additionally, “you can go back and review before you ever submit,” he noted. “It gives you lots of opportunities to make sure that this is who you want to vote for, so that should help to eliminate a lot of spoiled ballots and that kind of thing.”
The help button is also on standby, when needed. The machine will also prompt the user on the next step throughout the process.
The machines are also equipped to accommodate the hearing impaired.
The mock election will be available for demonstration at the elections office during business hours. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.