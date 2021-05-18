The Harrison County Elections Office will host a volunteer deputy registrar class, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19; and 2 p.m. May 25.
“Please call the office at (903) 935-4822 to reserve a seat,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette urged.
Other upcoming classes include equipment training set for 9 a.m., Thursday, May 20; as well as 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 27.
Training for election judges will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
“All classes are volunteer and unpaid,” Robinette stressed.
All classes will be held at the Harrison County Elections Office, located at 415 E. Burleson St.
Attendees at the equipment training will learn the ropes of the county’s new voting machines. In December 2020, the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved in a 4-1 vote, to invest $730,000 for the new election equipment that will not only be convenient, but could help move the county to a Vote Center model, in the future.
The machines are marked either a “C” for controller, a “D” for duo or “S” for scanner to differentiate their use. The controller allows the poll worker to print out an access code for the voter to use.
Once the access code is entered, the voter receives a piece of blank paper from the poll worker to feed into the machine. Once the selections are made and the ballot is printed, the voter can take the printed paper vote record to the separate scanning device to be counted.
Equipment Function
The new hybrid voting equipment, provided by election vendor Hart Intercivic, is designed to inspire voter confidence and delivers a seamless election experience for voters and poll workers. The process includes a transparent paper trail to ensure 100 percent voter verifiability.
Equipment includes the Verity Controller with Autoballot to provide a centralized poll management system. The Verity Duo machine is for transparent ballot marking and the Verity Scan is to capture the vote securely.
Explaining more about the Verity Duo equipment, Hart Intercivic noted that the new hybrid voting solution combines the ease of touch screen voting with the assurance of voter-verifiable paper vote records. Voters mark their ballot choices on a touch screen and print easy-to-review vote records on the integrated printer.
The new electronic equipment is also ideally suited for early voting use and Vote Centers as it allows thousands of ballot styles to be easily managed without the expense and complication of pre-printing paper ballots.