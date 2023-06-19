The Harrison County Elections Office will provide an opportunity to help increase voter registration as the office plans to host two volunteer deputy registrar classes, June 29.
Classes will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the office, located at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
“A Volunteer Deputy Registrar is someone who is authorized to receive voter registration forms from a voter and is responsible to get them turned in to the office as soon as possible,” explained Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette. “A VDR is often used at events such as fairs, festivals, political rallies, etcetera.”
Robinette noted that a prospective voter does not have to select which party they want to vote for when they register.
“They do that when they actually vote,” said Robinette. “They do not register with a party, but simply as a voter.”
If a person is already a registered voter, they do not have to register again unless they have experienced a life change such as a change of residency or name change due to marriage, for example.
“Whenever you renew your Texas driver’s license, you can register then as well.
However, here again, if you are already registered, then please do not register again, unless you are changing something about your personal information,” said Robinette.
“To register again, when you have not changed anything, just creates unnecessary paperwork and wastes postage,” he said, explaining the dilemma re-registering may create.
If necessary, Robinette said a voter can also make changes online at the county website: www.harrisoncountytexas.org/elections and look for the link in the top half of the home page titled: Voter Name and Address Changes (within the same county as current registration)
“But any online registration will also still need to be printed out and either mailed to the office or brought in,” said Robinette.
“New voters need to also show some form of photo identification,” he added. “New voter registration cards will be going out at the end of this year and are good for two years.”
Robinette noted the next tentative upcoming election for calendar year 2023 is the Nov. 7 uniform election with early voting beginning Oct. 23 to Nov. 3.