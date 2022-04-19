In preparation for the upcoming May 7 city, school and Constitutional Amendment Special Election, the Harrison County Elections Office will conduct a test of automatic tabulation equipment, beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday.
The test will be conducted at the main elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The process, officially known as the public logic and accuracy test or LAT, must be conducted prior to every election by each election office to ensure the performance of the equipment.
“The test is open to the public, but usually very few people show up,” Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette noted previously.
Three logic and accuracy tests are conducted for every election, as well as an additional separate test after the election. But the first logic and accuracy test is always open to the public.
A second and third logic and accuracy test is typically held on Election Day — one in the morning and one in the evening. The tests will affirm the results of the first logic and accuracy test and show from the beginning of early voting to the beginning of Election Day voting and the end of all voting that the systems have tallied and recorded the votes correctly.
“The test will probably take about two hours to complete,” Robinette said previously, noting the duration of the first LAT.
The public logic and accuracy test consists of running test ballots that are randomly marked here locally through test machines and then tallying them.
Test ballots are clearly marked, as are sample ballots so there is no confusion with the real ballots.
To further ensure the performance of the equipment, the LAT encourages that the office tests every ballot style including blank ballots and over-voted races. A hand tally is also involved to compare the manual account of paper ballots to the electronic results.
Poll workers, and anyone from the public, are invited to participate in the process and view demonstrations on how votes are recorded and tallied.
On the ballot
For the May 7 election cycle, the elections office is assisting with the conducting of five city and school elections, plus the special Constitutional Amendment election.
Entities holding elections are: City of Marshall, City of Longview, Waskom ISD, New Diana ISD and Ore City ISD for the May 7 city and school elections.
According to the proclamation issued by Gov. Abbott, the special Constitutional Amendment election will be held statewide for the purpose of adopting or rejecting the two constitutional amendments proposed by two joint resolutions, as submitted by the 87th Texas Legislature’s second-called session as well as the third-called session.
The following propositions will be voted on:
- Proposition No.1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
- Proposition No. 2: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
Early voting kicks off April 25 and ends May 3.