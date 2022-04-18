Editor's Note: Find information on the entire District 5 race here.
Veronique Ramirez wants to put her experience and enthusiasm to work for the Marshall community.
“I believe what qualifies me to be the best candidate for District 5 speaks for itself in my experience in serving the city, my genuine participation in working with local organizations and community members, and my involvement in supporting and attending local events and City Council meetings,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez is a candidate for the District 5 Marshall City Council seat, which is up for election on May 7 this year.
District 5 is composed of the majority of the west side of Marshall city limits, with its eastern most boundary being FM 1997 down to North Grove Street, and the southernmost boundary at Garden Oaks Drive.
The general election for City Council Districts 5, 6 and 7 will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South. Early voting will be held at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., from April 25 through April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 through May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The News Messenger will hold a candidate forum on Thursday, April 21 at the Marshall Public Library where all three District 5 candidates will be given the opportunity to hear from candidates about issues that affect the city. The event is free and open to the public and will immediately be followed by a meet and greet with the candidates.
Ramirez has 15 years of experience in working in public service, having moved to Marshall about a year ago to serve as the city’s main street manager.
Before moving to the area, Ramirez graduated from St. Mary’s University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She said she has worked for the State of Texas’ Health and Human Services Commission for three and a half years before accepting the position as main street manager for the City of Marshall.
Additionally, Ramirez said that she was able to work in a county judge’s office and intern at the State Capitol in Austin for a state representative and senator.
Since moving to Marshall, Ramirez said that she was able to ingratiate herself into the community quickly, since her family was already present here. She said that she has already become involved in helping with community clean up projects, helping the Cypress Junior Women’s Club at Martha’s Kitchen and raising money for the Harrison County Hispanic Lions Club.
“When I relocated to Marshall, my sister and her family were already actively involved in volunteering for the community, so it has been a fun experience involving my daughter as well and working with family and fellow citizens to participate,” Ramirez said.
She said that since deciding to run for the district council seat, she has been working to discuss the various issues with community members, to determine what the citizens want resolved the most.
These issues include the poor conditions of roads and walk ways in District 5, the lack of traffic signs at certain intersections, as well as the vast array of dilapidated and abandoned structures.
“Not only are they unattractive to our community, they also entice vagrants and curious wanderers which can lead to serious safety issues,” Ramirez said.
Additionally, she explained that forming closer relationships with community organizations such as the George Washington Carver Community Center would benefit the community by supporting efforts to continue to create programs that are help local children academically and keeping them involved in the community.
Ramirez remarked on the city’s recent chance in administration, stating that with this change she believed that the city was opening itself up for continued growth and prosperity.
“With a new administration in place, I believe there is hope to motivate the community with new ideas, partnerships, grants and strategic planning that can lead to developing systems that will move Marshall forward,” Ramirez said.
She added that, if elected, she would work hard to be sure that every member, of all demographics, of the District 5 community was represented in city government. She said she would also continue the legacy left behind by former councilmember Vernia Calhoun, who has served the district for almost a decade and has reached her term limits.
“At the end of the day, we all want what is in the best interest for our families and our livelihoods. We all want more jobs, maintained roads and a safe and clean city to work, play and live in,” she said, “I want to run for city council because at a very early age I learned the importance of local government and I have always been inspired by others who serve their communities for the betterment of everyone.”