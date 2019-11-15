The Marshall Elks Lodge hosted its annual Student of the Quarter celebration event last week.
According to Renea Oswalt with the lodge said that three students from each school are chosen for the quarter, one for each month of school thus far.
Oswalt said that about 65 people attended the event, including students, family members, teachers, counselors, school administrators and members of the Marshall Elks Lodge.
The event included dinner, and each student was recognized by the group for their work.
Students recognized included:
Marshall: Jaslyn Ebon, Manich Prak, Carolyn Heard.
Waskom: Cynthia Zuniga, Hannah Speight, Kayla Schiele.
Elysian Fields: Mary Grace Roos, Justice Gooch, Tyler Choi.
Harleton: Claire Underwood, Damara Williams, Kobe Ferguson.
These students, among others, were recognized for their outstanding school work, community, sports and church involvement.