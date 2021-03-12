The Marshall Elks Lodge is planning to host its second annual Community Baby Shower Saturday, from 11 a.m. until supplies last.
The event is a drive-thru style distribution event where expecting mothers in need of help can come by to receive supplies and resources to help them begin to care for their newborn children.
“This is something that I really thought the community needed,” said Jackie Degner, with the Elks Lodge.
Degner works with the lodge to help procure grants for the organization, and presented this project as a potential new community service event last year.
“We got it approved, and so we have been working since then. Last year was our first one, and we received a great response,” Degner said.
During the kick-off event last year, she said that the organization was able to help over 40 women, giving away 42 total car seats during the event, among a wide range of other supplies.
This year’s event will look different due to precautions put in place to help protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Instead of having an indoor event, with tables for the community members to browse, this year’s will be a drive up event at the Elks Lodge, where community members will receive a large bin full of supplies and information on resources available to them.
Degner said that community members participating will receive diapers, baby laundry detergent and other basic necessities for expecting mothers.
Additionally, the organization has teamed up with a number of local partners including the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Mission Marshall, the local WIC office and the Pregnancy Resource Center.
Degner said that TxDOT will be providing free car seats, as well as virtual inspection and instruction on how to install the new seat into your car, via zoom. Mission Marshall will be providing resources for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a service that offers free books to children under 5, ensuring that child has 60 free books sent to them before they start Kindergarten.
The Pregnancy Resource Center and the WIC office will also be offering information on available community resources, including how to access food for your child for little to no cost, and information on breast feeding and other aspects of motherhood to those who need it the most.
Additional larger items which were donated for the event will be auctioned off to women in attendance, who will be contacted later about their prizes so they can pick them up from the Elks Lodge.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to do as much as last year, in part because we had a larger response from the community at last years event,” Degner said, “But we will still be offering a lot of really good information and resources, and we plan to keep this going for a long time.”
Community members interested in the event can attend from 11 a.m. until supplies last Saturday, at the Elks Lodge located at 411 E Austin St.
Degner said that anyone who is unable to attend the event, but is still in need of assistance for an expected child, is able to contact the Elks Lodge at any time to ask for help.
“This is all about the children, we want to make sure that every child has what they need when they come into this world,” Degner said.