The Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 in Marshall is planning its first event Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 13 in downtown Marshall.
Melanie Valdez, an Elks Lodge member helping to organize the event, said that the idea for a parade was suggested by one member of the Elks Lodge who is a veteran themselves.
“We had one member ask if we could do it, because we didn’t have anything we were offering for veterans this year,” Valdez said.
She explained that the organization usually hosts a free breakfast event every second Saturday for veterans and first responders, but that they had to cancel the event last year due to COVID-19.
Although they plan to restart the breakfast event in January 2022, according to Valdez, the organization wanted to make sure to do something this year for local veterans.
“It’s important to us to make sure we have something to show our appreciation for our veterans,” Valdez said.
The parade is free to enter, with registration for participating in the event ending on Nov. 8. Valdez said that the community can contact her at (903) 407-5251 to register or for more information.
So far, she said that over 15 individuals and organizations have signed up to participate in the event, including local ROTC organizations, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion and more.
On Nov. 13, the parade will kick off at 10 a.m., which Valdez said is free and open to the public to attend.
The parade itself with begin on North Lafayette Street, turn down East Austin Street, then up to North Bolivar to Burleson Street and then back down North Wellington to West Houston Street.