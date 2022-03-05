ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD Boys & Girls Club students began learning about how to grow their own healthy food on Thursday as the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office’s Learn, Grow, Eat and Go program.
Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald was joined by fellow Extension Agent Matt Garrett and volunteers from the Harrison County Master Gardeners and Master Wellness members on Thursday as they kicked off the 10-week curriculum program.
Students on Thursday made sombrero hats that they will use as they begin planting their seeds as part of the nationwide program.
The more than 40 students at the club will work each week to grown their own plants and vegetables as they bring back to life the elementary school’s garden.
The LGEG program, with materials provided by the Extension Office, allows students to plant fresh produce in a raised bed, help it grow and then prepare it to be eaten. The program also provides literature, including reading books and worksheets, throughout the 10-week curriculum to help students learn exactly what they are doing and why.
McDonald said the LGEG program uses science, math, language arts and reading, writing, social studies, health, horticulture and physical education skills throughout the program.
The program’s curriculum is taught throughout the 10 weeks by teachers, school staff and Extension Office volunteers.
McDonald said the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office has previously won awards for its LGEG program and began implementing the curriculum in 2016 at area schools and organizations, including at Waskom ISD, Marshall ISD and the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines.
“This has really taught the students responsibility and they have ownership over what they are growing, they have taken pride in their work and they truly enjoy it,” McDonald said. “This is a great way to expose them to fruits and vegetables and many of them have even begun growing their own gardens and plants at home with their parents.”
Any schools or organizations interested in bringing the LGEG program to their students should contact the Extension Office.