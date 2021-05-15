The overcomers.
That’s what Elysian Fields High School Valedictorian Jessica Guilhas is calling the Class of 2021, a class who faced a whirlwind four years where the last half of their high school experience was not at all what they expected.
“We started out with the normal high school career and ended with a new normal,” Guilhas said. “We overcame all the obstacles COVID introduced to our class. Virtual learning, masks and limited attendance all became a part of our new normal. Through everything, we have adapted and achieved one of the most significant honors to this point. It has taken each of us a personal commitment, and we should all take great pride in our hard work.”
Sixty-five students in the Elysian Fields High School Class of 2021 graduated Friday night at Yellowjacket Stadium, ending their 13-year career in the district at a ceremony that kicked off with a passing motorist honking wildly in congratulations. That small-town, family feel is something Guilhas said was a great asset for EFISD.
“We are so blessed to have grown up in a small community where the teachers and administrators pour 100 percent of themselves into each and every one of their students,” she said, later calling her classmates and community “a family to lean on for these past 13 years.”
“As we set out on our next adventure, I ask that we all remember where our roots came from and the memories that we shared,” she said.
Salutatorian Heather Auvil called her high school career a roller coaster of challenges and successes, saying the Class of 2021 went from cheering on the football team on Fridays to a five month-long Spring Break last year. COVID hit like a freight train, she said.
“As underclassmen, we never expected the last two years of our high school career to be as crazy and unpredictable as they were,” she said. “With our five-month long Spring Break, we were seniors before we knew it. We wondered if our senior year and our lives would ever go back to normal. Spoiler alert: They did not.”
But Auvil said the past two years only prepared her classmates to face whatever life may thrown their way.
“Seniors, if we can make it through a global pandemic then there’s absolutely nothing we can’t handle,” she said. “We’ve learned better than anyone that we have to get up and keep going even when we get knocked down. All we have to do is keep this mentality throughout our lives. Class of 2021, we have an incredible amount of potential and I cannot wait to see what do with it.”