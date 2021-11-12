ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields High School’s cross-examination debate and UIL Academic teams competed at a meet this past weekend in Carthage, with EFISD students and teams bringing home several high-place finishes from the competition.
EFISD teams finishing first in their respective categories included science, calculator applications and number sense. The EFISD math team finished second.
Kelsey O’Brien was honored as the top cross examine speaker at the event. O’Brien and Logan Smith finished second overall in the individual cross examine debate competition.
Earning cross-examination speaker points for the Jackets were Lebron Simmons (third place), Logan Smith (seventh place) and Gracey Struwe (eighth place).
EFISD’s Drew Simms finished in first place in three different events, including science, chemistry and calculator applications. Simms added second-place finishes in math and number sense as well.
Talan Crain finished first in physics, and also brought home a second-place finish in science. Crain also added a sixth-place ribbon in calculator applications.
EFISD’s science team garnered the top five spots in the individual standings, with Jacob McCray (third), Keely Goelden (fourth) and Keller Robinson (fifth) finishing behind Simms and Crain.
McCray finished fourth in math, following Goelden, who finished fifth.
Individual math standings behind Simms’ first-place finish were McCray in second place, Goelden in third, Bryanne Beavers in fifth place and Crain’s sixth-place finish.
Jax Parker finished third in number sense, with McCray adding a fifth-place finish.