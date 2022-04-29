Elysian Fields Elementary School is honoring its top Accelerated Readers for the 2021-22 school year. They are: first-graders Duke Hodges and Molly McGill; second-graders Brinley Tiller and Brianna Tacket; third-graders Tate Holland and Hannah Myhre; fourth-graders Scout Goswick and Ella Deal; and fifth-graders Libby Simms and Harper Day.
Elysian Fields Elementary honors top AR readers
- Special to the News Messenger
