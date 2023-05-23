Elysian Fields High School held its 2023 graduation at Jacket Stadium last Friday. The momentous ceremony celebrated and recognized the academic achievements of those students who successfully completed their high school education.
"We often have some plan for how we want our lives to go, rather that’s long-term or just in our day-to-day lives," said Valedictorian Drew Simms. "However, what God has in store for us does not always match up with our expectations."
On May 19, the high school presented 61 diplomas to the Class of 2023. A large audience of parents, relatives and friends roared heartily as the graduates completed their rites of passage at Jacket Stadium.
In addition to their own scholarships, all graduates attending higher education institutions in the fall will receive a $500 scholarship from the Jacket Nation Scholar Foundation.
Keely Goelden, the 2023 salutatorian, discussed the challenges of high school in her speech.
"I’ve been able to rely on my family, friends and many of our amazing teachers to get me through the hardships in life," said Goelden. "You’ll always be going through something, whether that be stressing about writing a graduation speech or recovering from a snake bite. It’s important to remember that you’ve got incredible people by your side that can help you."
She went on to thank her parents, her teachers and faculty.
"And now my final thanks to my mother," said a choked-up Goelden. "She, unfortunately, passed away right before I started high school, but I’d like to think she is still here today to witness just how far I’ve come. She was such a compassionate person, and because of her, I’ve dedicated my life to making a difference. Thank you, Mom. I love and miss you so much."
Simms encouraged his fellow graduates to remain anchored in Jesus Christ as they move forward and confront unforeseen everyday obstacles.
"The floods will come and the storms will rage, and we must have something to hold on to too," he said to his classmates. He recounted the parable in the book of Matthew on the need of establishing a solid and secure foundation.
"Jesus talks about two types of people. One group is a foolish man who built his house in the sand, and when the rain fell, the floods came, and the wind blew and the house fell. The other group is a wise man who built his house on a rock, but when the rain fell and the floods came and the winds blew, the house did not fall because it had been founded on the rock. We must be like the wise man. We must have Jesus in our lives, or else we will be swept away by the floods of life."