ELYSIAN FIELDS — Two East Texas school district recently celebrated their annual homecoming football games and also crowned their 2021-22 homecoming royalty.
Hallsville High School and Elysian Fields High School celebrated their annual homecoming football games at Bobcat and Yellow Jacket Stadiums, respectively, and both also crowned their 2021-22 homecoming royalty.
Elysian Fields High School, which only selects a queen each year, crowned Kelsey O’Brien as the 2021-22 school year homecoming queen. O’Brien was escorted by fellow student Landon Swank.
Hallsville High School celebrated both a king and a queen this year, crowning queen Shakinah “Keyera” Nichols and king Elijah Nicholson recently during the Bobcats’ homecoming football game.