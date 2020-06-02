Valedictorian Justice Gooch was proud to take the podium as head of the Class of 2020 — but he said it wasn’t until he stood before his peers that he realized what the true honor was.
“ It wasn’t until this year that I really knew I had a chance to achieve this goal, so I worked very hard alongside my classmates in the hopes that this position could be mine,” he said. “Now that I’m here though, I realize that the true reward that has come from these years of school — the true rewards are the friendships and relationships that we have built with those around us.”
Sixty seniors at Elysian Fields High School took their last steps of a 12-year journey on Monday at Yellowjacket Stadium as the sun set behind them. Many in the class had been students within Elysian Fields ISD for all of their educational careers, so the commencement ceremony served as one last hoorah with all of the close-knit community.
Their journey had a rocky ending because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Principal Jack Parker acknowledged.
“At this time in the program, I always get to recognize the honor graduates. But I want to recognize each and every one of you,” he told the Class of 2020. “We love you and it has been an awkward and difficult journey to get to this point. We’re all going to miss you, but we know that you’re going to do great things in life.”
Both Gooch and Mary Grace Roos, who led the invocation, urged their classmates to turn to God in difficult situations.
“Thank you for providing a way that we may celebrate together despite the crazy circumstances that we find the world in,” Roos prayed. “Help us to remember to hold fast to you, and that in whatever chaos we find ourselves in, that we can find a steadfast peace in you. Please watch over these students as they take their first steps into the world and help them remember that they are never alone in you.”
Salutatorian Tyler Choi called graduation the day they’d all been waiting for since they entered Elysian Fields Elementary School. For some, he said, it was a day to celebrate the end of homework, dress codes and worrying about passing classes. For others, Choi said, it meant they’d be moving on to university or apprenticeships.
“Even though we as a class may be experiencing different feelings and emotions about graduating, just remember one thing: As we turn home, donned in your cap and gown and diploma in hand, what this major life accomplishment truly means to you,” he said. “This diploma that you have received is a reminder of all the hard work you have put in over your whole course of education throughout your life thus far. This diploma is a monumental accomplishment for all of us, and I hope the value of it is used to its fullest potential.”
Choi shared memories from the class’s time at Elysian Fields High School, from strict English teachers to the mountains of homework they had to endure. He asked his peers to remember the relationships they had made along the way.
“Even though everyone’s high school experience definitely has had its ups and downs, I want everyone to make sure to remember these experiences good or bad and take them with you along whatever path you choose for your future,” he said.
Gooch said attending a smaller school had given his class the opportunity to grow up as family — something even COVID-19 couldn’t break up. They’d been together since elementary school, the daunting prospect of middle school and then high school, Gooch said.
“Our final years together have really sealed our relationships as we fought through each task we faced, and now we are here,” he said. “We’re about to dive into real life as adults and functioning — or semi-functioning — citizens of the United States. This task is going to be something completely new for the first time, and we will be confronting it mostly as individuals. Each of us will pursue our own adventures in life, but it’s important that we keep the lessons that we’ve learned here in Elysian Fields.”
Gooch asked his classmates to keep two promises: That they’d keep close relationships with the people around them and that they’d keep God’s plan in their lives.
“We began at this high school in August of 2016, so it seems almost poetic that in the midst of troubling times we get to end our journey at the same place,” he said. “I’m so proud of each and every one of you for making it here, and I look forward to the impact this class will have on the world.”