ELYSIAN FIELDS — It was a night of cheers, laughs and camaraderie as Elysian Fields High School awarded 53 diplomas to the Class of 2022 Friday at Yellowjacket Stadium.
And no matter the path they take, valedictorian Kelsey O’Brien encouraged all to always take a piece of Elysian Fields with them and love like “a Jacket.”
“This community wants nothing but to see you succeed,” said O’Brien, reminiscing how the community lovingly embraced her after moving to the town the summer before her ninth grade year.
While Elysian Fields was her seventh school in five different cities and two states, at the time, it was by far the most influential, she said, and the place she calls home.
“Our numbers have slimmed from that original 74 [classmates from her freshman year] to the 53 that sit before me today,” said O’Brien. “However, no matter the different path that life took them on, they will always be Jackets at heart.
“To my classmates and all future graduates of Elysian Fields, whether you walk out of these gates for the last time as a student and choose a path that leads you down the road, or states away, take some Elysian Fields with you,” she encouraged. “Remember that you will always have a place here, but it is important to pass on this legacy to others.”
“Be the community, and the kindness, and the unyielding support for someone in this harsh world,” she urged. “Love fiercely. Love like Elysian Fields. Love like a ‘Jacket.’”
Salutatorian Grant Dickson said the night was a special time for the Class of 2022. As he reminisced on their grade school years, the salutatorian said he’s learned that he’s not only learned the importance of competition, but also how strong the Class of 2022 really is when it comes to succeeding.
“In elementary, despite having almost no athletic ability, our stinger football team made it to the Super Bowl all but one year,” said Dickson, highlighting all of the momentous victories throughout the years. “There was no great talent, just a lot of grit, and determination to compete.”
The class always proved the doubters wrong, he said.
“Fast forward to this year, where seven seniors from the smallest 3A high school in Texas competed at the state level of the UIL academic competition, despite us always having been rumored to be ‘the dumb class,’” Dickson said, for example. “No matter how many times we’ve been told we were not good enough, my class has always had the confidence, and determination to overachieve the goals set for us and reach new heights.”
Speaking of their bright future ahead, Dickson said he believes every classmate will continue to thrive as they move further into adulthood. He encouraged all to seize every opportunity.
“My parting words to all in attendance are: Go forward, make each moment count, don’t shy away from competition and dream beyond the highest of anyone’s expectations,” said Dickson.
He and O’Brien both thanked EFISD for the opportunities afforded to all students.
“If you go to Elysian Fields High School, you are lucky. Since that first day of school I have been supported in every endeavor by every single staff member on this campus,” said valedictorian, O’Brien.
“Thank you Elysian Fields ISD, for giving me the best education, and the best friends a person could ask for — from the moment I entered Pre-K, until the moment I exit this stage,” added Dickson.
In addition to their own respective scholarships, Debbie Goyne, board president, announced that all graduates going to higher institutions will receive a $500 scholarship from the Jacket Nation Scholar Foundation.