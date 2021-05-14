Elysian Fields High School has released the names of 2021 graduates including: Heather Auvil, Jesse Ballard, Vanessa Barron, Travis Baugh, Samantha Burr, Garrett Butenschoen, Nevrik Caldwell, Gage Campbell, Leah Carver, Camryn Chandler, Kailyn Clynch, Jessica Collins, Brayden Cooper, Brooke Copeland, Aidan Corr, Samuel Earl, Madison Edwards, Mary Ellis, Tucker Ellis, Aislynn Evans, James Facello, Will Ford, Brianna Foyt, D'Andre Glenn, Noah Grubbs, Jessica Guilhas, Ki'San Haigh, Robert Hampton, Kathryn Harris, RaLaya Herrera, Kaitlan Holt, Jackson Illingworth, Hannah Jackson, Clayton Jones, Kaitlin Jones, Kyndal King, Ty Kirkland, Justin Kitchen, Preston LeBrun, Preston Lovaasen, Chloe McGlothin, Mary-Katherine Morgan, Taylor Nealy, Asia Neff, Austin O'Brien, Cayden Paine, Hayden Parker, Raven Parker, Reed Parker, Lacy Procell, Nathaniel Rettelle, Joseph Rohlfing, Taylor Schoettmer, Brandon Segers, Hannah Sinclair, Zander Slack, Christen Smith, Vivyan Speakes, Landon Storey, Kaitlyn Strutton, Tracey Tindall, Alicia Walker, Ryan Wilkerson and Savannah Wray.
Elysian Fields High School names 2021 senior class members
Wyndi Veigel
