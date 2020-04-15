ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD this week announced its top Yellowjackets for the class of 2020 which are set to graduate in the coming months.
Elysian Fields High School senior Justice Gooch was named the class of 2020 valedictorian and senior Tyler Choi was named salutatorian.
This year’s Elysian Fields High School class of 2020 will see 61 Yellowjackets graduate and take home a diploma this spring, though the exact date and time of the graduation is not yet announced.
“Currently we are waiting to hear Gov. Gregg Abbott’s plans for school closure,” Elysian Fields ISD District Spokeswoman Monica Simmons said on Tuesday. “Depending on what the governor decides, we will make a decision about graduation.”
The Yellowjackets’ 2020 graduation ceremony was originally slated for May 15. Abbott last month ordered all state schools closed through May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott said on Monday he will make an announcement about school closures and activities for the rest of the school year sometime this week.
“May 15 was our original graduation date,” she said. “If need be we will reschedule for a later date.”
The Yellowjackets’ class of 2020 top 10, 20 and 25 percent students are listed below:
Summa Cum Laude (Top 10%)
Valedictorian: Justice Gooch
Salutatorian: Tyler Choi
Mary Grace Roos
Karli Spain
Micheal Braden
Reese Griffin
Magna Cum Laude (Top 20%)
Amanda Gardner
Sabra Griffin
Adrian Pacheco
Kaylee Honeycutt
Isabelle Mestres
Piper Ingram
Cum Laude (Top 25%)
Walter Beau Creech
Rachal McNeill
Jacob Bankhead