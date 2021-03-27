ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields High School UIL Academic students have brought home the district UIL championship again this week, making them back-to-back district champs.
Elysian Fields High School Principal Jack Parker said Friday his students participated in the final two days of the District 3A-16 UIL Academic meet on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with their results earning them the district championship once again.
“Previously, our students competed in the UIL District CX Debate and UIL District One Act Play competitions. All of these results combine to determine the UIL Academic meet champion. Elysian Fields High School proudly secured the 2021 District 16-3A UIL Academic Championship, making them back-to-back UIL Academic Champions. Elysian Fields High School previously won the academic meet in 2019, but the 2020 academic meet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Parker said the students boasted 50 regional qualifiers that will now advance to Stephen F. State University in Nacogdoches for the Region 2-3A UIL Academic meet on April 17.
“Students who compete at this meet will vie for the opportunity to compete in the 3A UIL Academic State meet,” he said.
Elysian Fields High School scored first overall at the district meet this week with a total 814 points, followed by second place Tatum High School with 463 points, third place Arp High School with 161 points, fourth place Harleton High School with 140 points, fifth place Troup High School with 114 points and sixth place West Rusk High School with 19 points.