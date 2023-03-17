Elysian Fields High School UIL science and math team competed in the East Texas Showdown at Sabine recently, coming home with individual medalists as well as second place team in science and third place in the entire competition for math and science.
Individual medals went to:
11th Grade Calculator: Talan Crain, ninth
12th Grade Calculator: Keely Goelden, second; Drew Dimms, sixth
11th Grade Mathematics: Talan Crain, sixth
12th Grade Mathematics: Drew Simms, fifth; Keely Goelden, seventh; Jacob McCray, ninth
11th Grade Science: Talan Crain, fourth
12th Grade Science: Drew Simms, first; Jacob McCray, second; Keely Goelden, sixth