The Elysian Fields High School Journalism program under the direction of instructor Amanda Ware recently competed in the Centex Invitational, which included roughly 2,400 entries.
The students were divided into groups of 100 or more according to school size, with a total of 23 groups in the competition.
Elysian Fields shined at the meet, with two students — Logan Smith and Raine Smith — finishing first in their respective events. Katelyn Anderson added a runner-up finish in her event, and the Jackets had several students place in their respective competitions.
EFHS results at the meet included:
News Writing: Katelyn Anderson, second place; Nikki Silas, fourth place; Cora Creech, ninth place; and Carmen Lawless, 10th place
Feature Writing: Logan Smith, first place
Editorial Writing: Raine Smith, first place; Tatum Wallace, ninth place; Athan Walton, 10th place
Headline Writing: Athan Walton, seventh place; Cora Creech, eighth place
Copy Editing: Jaicey Rich, fourth place