ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields High School’s UIL Academic students recently took home the top spot in the UIL Academic State Meet for science and computer applications. The school’s students also placed in other areas at the state meet.
The school placed in fifth place overall for the 3A state meet which was held on May1 at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
Elysian Fields High School’s science team took home the state championship at the meet under Coach Jimmy Dickson. Individually, student Drew Simms placed second and student Grant Dickson placed fifth. Also, on the first place science team are students Reed Parker, Brandon Segers. The team also place runner up in chemistry.
Elysian Fields High School student Heather Auvil took home the first place spot in computer applications, while teammate Mary Frances Ellis placed fourth.
Elysian Fields High School’s spelling team placed second at state and consisted of students Tucker Ellis, Kamiyah Turner, Keeley Goelden and Bailey Vickers.
Elysian Fields High School students Preston Lovaasen and Kelsey O’Brien previously competed in the 3A state UIL cross examination debate tournament in March and placed sixth. Lovaasen also received the Golden Gavel award for being the top speaker at the state cross examination tournament.
Elysian Fields High School is currently placed fifth in the UIL 3A State Academic Meet, though that standing is subject to change once final points from speech and debate contests are tallied at the end of this month, Elysian Fields High school Principal Jack Parker said.
“Placing fifth is a tremendous honor considering there are 235 conference 3A school districts in Texas,” Parker said. “Elysian Fields High School students have worked diligently throughout the school year in order to prepare for the 2021 UIL Academics meets. UIL Academics offers a comprehensive academic competition that spans 30 separate contests at the high school level. Students began instruction in these events in August and competed in both virtual and in-person meets to ready themselves for competition.”
The students first competed at the district level before advancing to regional then state. UIL Academic Meet events range from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects to writing, journalism, speech, debate, theatre and more.
Elysian Fields High School previously participated in the District 16-3A UIL Academic Meet where they were named the 2020-21 District Champions. Following district, the school earned 50 spots to compete at the regional level before placing as runner up and advancing to state.