ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD trustees recently adopted a decreased tax rate and deficit budget for the district's 2021-22 fiscal school year, which begins on Sept. 1.
Trustees voted to approve a significantly decreased total tax rate this school year of $0.9370 per $100 of home valuation. The new, lower tax rate is made up of $0.8720 in the maintenance and operations and $0.0650 in the interest and sinking rate.
The total tax rate dropped to $0.9370 this year from last year's rate of $0.9747 per $100 of home valuation. In 2019, the district's total tax rate was $1.16 per $100 of home valuation and in 2016-18, the total rate was $1.35 per $100 of home valuation.
In addition to the reduced tax rate, trustees also voted to adopt a deficit general fund budget for the school year.
The about $11.5 million adopted 2021-22 school year budget records revenues of about $11.3, with a projected deficit of about $224,000.
Elysian Fields ISD Business Manager Richard Hutsell said the about $224,000 deficit was originally about $269,000 caused by planned payments from the district's interest and sinking account. The maintenance and operations fund had an excess of about 44,000, leaving the deficit to a reduced amount of about $224,000 for the school year.
Hutsell said this year's budget includes the purchase of two 71 seat school buses at a projected cost of about $195,000, as well as the purchase of a group transportation vehicle at a projected cost of about $40,000. The district also budgeted about $35,000 for the cost of a new truck to be used for maintenance purposed.