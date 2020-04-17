ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD welcomed a new Yellowjacket into the fold this month as Troy Tatum was hired as the new Elysian Fields Middle School principal, replacing Brandon Goswick.
Tatum was hired and approved by the administration and trustees during the April board of trustees meeting, district spokeswoman Monica Simmons said on Thursday.
Tatum hails from Gilmer ISD in Upshur county where he most recently served as the assistant principal at Bruce Junior High School for the past four years.
During his time at Gilmer ISD, Tatum initiated a variety of educational strategies that helped Bruce Junior High School become one of the highest-rated schools in the state, Simmons said.
“My belief is that all students are capable of learning and as educators it is our responsibility to guide and nurture them along the path to success,” Tatum said.
Tatum began his career in education at Longview ISD in 2008 where he served as a sixth grade history teacher at Forest Park Middle School.
In 2011, he was promoted to become a parent intervention specialist, a position he served in for four years. During that time, he garnered out of district support for students by serving as a liaison between the school and community, Simmons said.
Tatum earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Wiley College in Marshall and earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Lamar University in Beaumont. He also completed his superintendent certification in coursework at Lamar University in 2017.
Tatum joins Elysian Fields ISD with his wife, Krissy, to whom he has been married 16 years. The couple has two children, Tory, 8, and Kinsley, 6.