ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD trustees voted to approve the installation of new playground equipment at Elysian Fields Elementary School during the board’s regular school board meeting on Monday evening.
Construction on the new playground will begin later this school year, according to EFISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons.
“Soon our elementary students will have a new, safe place to play, exercise, explore and release some energy,” Simmons said. “We are so thankful that our Board of Trustees, Mr. Maynard Chapman (EFISD Superintendent), and Mr. Richard Hutsell (EF Business Manager) made this happen for our students. I am also grateful for the opportunity to be a part of making this a reality for our students. This is well-deserved and it has been decades since the playground was updated.”
The new playground will be ADA-compliant and inclusive for all students, Simmons noted. The project includes site preparation and installation of equipment that will include climbing pieces, riders, structures with slides, a sensory tower, a playhouse, weather station, discovery cave and log tunnel, complete with rubberized safety surfacing.
“Our students at Elysian Fields Elementary work hard and play hard,” said Martha Lovaasen, who serves as principal at the elementary school. “I am overjoyed that Mrs. Monica Simmons and our Elysian Fields Board of Trustees are investing in the physical health and well-being of our students with the purchase and installation of new playground equipment. They are providing them a wonderful outlet to enjoy their time spent in elementary school and the opportunity to just be kids!
“Many of our students over the years have played on the playground equipment their parents and grandparents played on as children,” Lovaasen said. “I am so proud that a new legacy of memories are going to be made on our beautiful, new, innovative, safe and inclusive playground that has been designed to benefit each and every one of our children.”