ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD recently concluded its summer camp on campus this week and students had a blast.
“Elysian Fields Elementary School and Middle School students concluded summer camp with a celebration,” Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons said. “The elementary students enjoyed a bounce house and water slide while the middle school students played on the Game On video gaming truck.”
Simmons said it wasn’t just all fun and games during the summer camp though, as students did take home some academic achievements as well.
“Students worked diligently throughout summer camp on math and reading skills,” Simmons said.
Elysian Fields ISD students officially return to school on Aug. 16.