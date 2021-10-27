ELYSIAN FIELDS — Employees at Elysian Fields ISD raised more than $900 in support of breast cancer awareness last week.
Elysian Fields ISD will donate $915 raised last week to “A Touch of Pink,” a local organization that helps and supports women diagnosed with breast cancer.
The funds were raised through an opportunity to wear blue jeans for the week for a donation of at least $10, Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons said.
The district has at least four educators in the district — Jayme Hammontree, Martha Lovaasen, Mary Simmons and Ranita Davis — who are breast cancer survivors.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. According to statistics located at www.BreastCancer.org, about one in eight U.S. women (about 13 percent) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime and in 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.