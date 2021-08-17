ELYSIAN FIELDS — Harrison County students in grades from kindergarten through graduate school returned to their classrooms on Monday as Elysian Fields ISD and East Texas Baptist University kicked off their fall 2021 semesters.
Elysian Fields’ new Middle School Principal Jacqueline Hill stood out front of the school building early Monday morning to welcome and introduce herself to parents and students as they arrived on campus.
Elysian Fields ISD spokeswoman and assistant superintendent Monica Simmons said the district had an amazing first day of the 2021-22 school year.
“Today was the first official day of school for Elysian Fields ISD and it was phenomenal,” Simmons said. “All the hard work, administrators, teachers, and staff put into preparing for the first day of school paid off. Everything flowed smoothly and effortlessly. Parents, students, and staff were genuinely excited to be back. There were smiles, laughter, and lots of communication. The key ingredients for a successful school year are in place. We could not do what we do without our supportive parents, community, and board of trustees. It is going to be an incredible year for students and staff filled with lots of learning in Elysian Fields ISD. I am extremely Jacket Proud. Excellence through teamwork.”
East Texas Baptist University students also began their first day of the fall 2021 semester on Monday and the university also held a free vaccine clinic on campus for the community.
Next up, Jefferson and Karnack ISDs will begin their school years on Wednesday when they welcome back their students to classrooms.
Jefferson and Karnack ISDs will wrap up the list of the East Texas districts to begin their 2021-22 school year.