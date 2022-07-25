During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Elysian Fields ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.

Starting on Aug. 15, Elysian Fields ISD will begin distributing letters and applications to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals, also available at the administrative office, or any school campus and return the completed form online or to any school office.

