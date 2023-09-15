Elysian Fields Elementary School has kicked off their second annual Read to Ride program in partnership with Mission Marshall.
The Read to Ride program provides a brand-new bicycle, along with helmet and pads, to every eligible third grade student who improves his or her grade level reading by at least one level in the academic year.
“Last school year, the Read to Ride program was a huge success and very much supported within our community and district,” said Elysian Fields Superintendent Monica Simmons. “Elysian Fields Elementary School is pleased to partner with Misty Scott and Mission Marshall again to provide this program to our third grade scholars.”
Mission Marshall was founded in 2012 through a partnership of churches and community members who sought to address poverty issues, assist those in need with food aid, job readiness training, and financial literacy, all with a faith-based message. The organization partners with the American Red Cross North Texas Region, Faith Clinic, East Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
Donations for the Read to Ride program can be made to Mission Marshall to support bicycle, helmet, and pad purchases for the third grade students. Mission Marshall is located at 2109 S. Washington, at the corner of South Washington and Pinecrest Drive, in Marshall.
“The ultimate goal of the program is to foster the love of learning and reading,” said Simmons.