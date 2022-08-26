ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD’s board of trustees approved a lower tax rate for the 2022-23 school year Monday during the board’s regular August meeting.
The overall tax rate the district will be 0.8939 cents per $100 of home valuation, which is down from last year’s 0.9370 cents. The maintenance and operations (M&O) portion breaks down to 0.8546 cents, while the district’s interest and sinking (I&S) lowers to 0.393 cents.
While the district trustees set the tax rate and budget for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, the district has been informed by the Texas Education Agency that it must send a portion of its local funding this year to the state under the “Robin Hood” recapture law.
District officials said that a significant increase in oil and gas revenues within Elysian Fields ISD this year led to the influx in tax revenue and pushed the district over the state’s threshold that triggers the Robin Hood process. District voters will be asked to approve the Option 3 action on the November ballot or risk having portions of the district pulled away to make up the difference through a process called “detachment.”
If Option 3 is approved, the district will pay recapture to the state each month “beginning in February 2023 or in one payment for the total amount required to be paid by the district not later than Aug. 15 for the school year for which the agreement is in effect,” according to state recapture guidelines.