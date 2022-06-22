Martha Lovaasen, who has led Elysian Fields Elementary School as principal the past five years, has been named the new principal of Elysian Fields Middle School for the upcoming school year.
Lovaasen, a 22-year veteran educator in Elysian Fields ISD, also served as assistant principal at EF Elementary for 11 years prior to taking over as principal five years ago. Her move to middle school principal ensures that all three campuses in EFISD will have new leadership in 2022-2023.
“I love Elysian Fields and this community dearly and I have been loved and supported by the members of this school and community beyond measure,” said Lovaasen. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the principal at Elysian Fields Middle School and to work beside the outstanding teachers and students who are the heart of EFMS. I am so grateful for this opportunity to continue to give to a district that has given so much to me and my family.”
Lovaasen has worked 22 of her 30 years in education in EFISD, with the other eight coming as a teacher in Marshall ISD to begin her career. A 1988 graduate of Spurger High School, Lovaasen earned her bachelor’s degree from East Texas Baptist University in 1992 and a master’s degree in education and mid-management from Texas A&M-Texarkana in 2001.
“This school, staff and our students are a tremendous part of my heart and who I am,” Lovaasen said of her time as assistant principal and principal, roles she has filled for the last 16 years, at EF Elementary.