New principals have been named at Elysian Fields High School and Elysian Fields Elementary School, and a new assistant principal was named for the elementary school as well.
Elysian Fields ISD said Chaye Massey will lead the high school. At Elysian Fields Elementary School, Debra Kassaw will serve as principal and Kara Roos will serve as assistant principal.
Massey is a native East Texan and 19-year veteran educator. He previously served as assistant principal at Hurst Junior High School at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD. He has worked as a teacher, coach and an administrator in his nearly 20-year career.
“We are excited to welcome Chaye Massey and his family to our team here in Elysian Fields ISD,” Superintendent Monica Simmons said. “He is an experienced leader with a track record of success, and we are excited about the impact he will have on our students and staff at Elysian Fields High School.”
Massey received a master’s degree from Louisiana State University and earned a bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. He also holds an associate’s degree from Navarro College, where he played both football and baseball.
“We look forward to moving back to East Texas,” said Massey. “I am eager to start building relationships with the teachers, students and community members in Elysian Fields.”
Kassaw has been with Elysian Fields ISD since 2001. Kassaw has been the assistant principal at the elementary school for the past three years after an 18-year career as a kindergarten teacher in Elysian Fields. She moves into the principal’s chair previously held by Martha Lovaasen, who is now the new principal at Elysian Fields Middle School.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve as principal at Elysian Fields Elementary School,” said Kassaw. “Our EF family has a wonderful tradition of excellence and I look forward to an outstanding 2022-2023 school year.”
Kassaw is a native of Beckville, where she graduated from Beckville High School in 1995. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Welch College in 2000 and a master’s degree from Lamar University in 2012. She began her teaching career with a brief stop in Longview ISD until given the opportunity to move to Elysian Fields in 2001, where she began her 18-year run teaching kindergarten to EF students.
Roos has served as the elementary school counselor since 2004.
“I have spent the past 18 years serving the students, staff and parents of my EFES family as an encourager, mentor and helper,” said Roos, who holds a bachelor’s degree from East Texas Baptist University. “As I move into the role of assistant principal, I seek to continue the relationships I have established throughout my time in EF in the role of a school leader and guide.”
Roos, who also earned a master’s degree from UT Tyler, is currently working on her master of educational leadership degree from UT Tyler and expects to complete that coursework in December.
“I look forward to many more years of living and serving in our amazing Elysian Fields community,” said Roos.