The Elysian Fields ISD Board of Trustees approved a competitive employee compensation package, including raises for the 2023-2024 school year during the board’s regular May meeting on Monday, May 8.
The approved compensation package includes new pay scales for all positions as recommended through a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Compensation Study.
The Elysian Fields ISD 2023-2024 compensation plan includes the following:
- A four percent raise for all district employees (midpoint general pay increase)
- An increase to the district’s new teacher salary from $37,060 to $39,750
- A secondary science (chemistry, physics and anatomy) stipend totaling $1,500
- A secondary math (algebra II, calculus, and pre-calculus) stipend totaling $1,500
- A special education (structured learning teacher) stipend totaling $1,500
- A foreign language stipend totaling $1,500
“Elysian Fields ISD is home to some of the most dedicated education professionals in the state of Texas,” said Superintendent Monica Simmons. “It was imperative to our board that we approve a compensation package that allows us to remain competitive as we continue to recruit and retain exceptional employees to serve our students and families in Elysian Fields.”
The board’s approval of the compensation plan will allow the district to maintain competitive salaries to attract high-quality educators, Simmons added. It also allows the board to showcase its priority of ensuring educators are valued.
The board also approved a $1,500 retention stipend for all employees. The stipend will be delivered to employees in September.
Current EFISD employees can expect to see the impact of the approved compensation plan on their September paycheck. Employees will receive additional compensation information from the district in August.