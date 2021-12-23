Members of the Elysian Fields ISD community are asked to take a survey for a possible out-of-district transfer policy.
The district said the policy would “allow students not living within EFISD boundaries to enroll in our district.” The survey will close on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Find the survey on the district’s Facebook page or click here.
The district said collective results from the survey will be shared with a variety of groups that guide decision making in EFISD.
“We value each respondent, and it is vital that we get a representative sample from our community,” the district said. “Your responses will help guide the EFISD Board of Trustees in making their decisions. Thank you for your participation in this process; your time and attention to the survey is appreciated.”