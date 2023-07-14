Elysian Fields ISD will be holding a Back to School Bash for students and parents before the upcoming 2023-24 school year on July 29.
The event will be held at the Elysian Fields High School at the new gym building and will feature food and sno-cones for those attending. There will also be school supplies available for students from the school district as well as donations from the local community.
“This is a community-wide event to start school,” said Superintendent Secretary Darby Lawless. “We want everyone to come out because it’s for the whole district, elementary, middle and high school.”
The Back to School Bash will be on July 29 at 3 to 5 p.m.at the Elysian Fields High School located at2099 FM 451 in Waskom.