Elysian Fields ISD is planning to conduct an off-site evacuation drill Friday at noon to “practice the procedures of evacuating the district to an off-site location in case a situation arises that we would not be able to stay on campus grounds.”
In a notice to parents, the district said a sample size of students at each campus would be evacuated by bus to the designated off-site area at Crossroads Baptist Church, at the intersection of FM 31 and FM 2625, during the drill. Not all students will take part in the drill.
Elementary campus students will evacuate to the main sanctuary building and be picked up in front of the sanctuary.
Middle campus students will evacuate to the fellowship hall building, to be picked up in the north parking lot.
High School students will evacuate to the berea building and be picked up at the south assembly point.
Elementary and High School parents are asked to use the north lane entry, and Middle parents are asked to use the FM 31 parking lot entry.
During the evacuation drill, students will be safely escorted along a designated evacuation route.